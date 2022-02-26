Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,597 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 698,463 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 331,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,247,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

UNVR stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.