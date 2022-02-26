Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $660.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVM. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

