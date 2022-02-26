Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 178,228 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of New Gold worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

