Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,836 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 55,505 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 105,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

