Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Perrigo by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

PRGO opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

In other news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.