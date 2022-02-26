Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 54,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,039,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Apollo Global Management Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.