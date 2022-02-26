Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 533.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after purchasing an additional 226,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

HXL opened at $56.98 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 299.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

