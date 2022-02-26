Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 195,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.