Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,388 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,829 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,256,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,722,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

