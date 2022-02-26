Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $799.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

