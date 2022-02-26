Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $45.33.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Imperial Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.