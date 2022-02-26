Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 31,415 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in SunPower by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.