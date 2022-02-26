Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 32,366 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENIA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the third quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 80,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of Enel Américas stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Enel Américas Profile (Get Rating)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.