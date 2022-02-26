Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 41,331 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 182.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.