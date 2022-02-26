Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 865 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,718,000 after purchasing an additional 65,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MANH stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 1.99.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.
Manhattan Associates Profile (Get Rating)
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
