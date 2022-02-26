Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,510 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 425,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 415,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $5,771,112. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

