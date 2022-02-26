Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 1,845.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cable One by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,974,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cable One by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,466,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,440.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,587.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,768.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,063.86.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.