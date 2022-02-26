Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,350 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bristow Group worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $118,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $915.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.28. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

