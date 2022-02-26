Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,975 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after buying an additional 6,900,384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 757.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,794 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 537,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $15,941,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

CUZ opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

