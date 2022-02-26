Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,040 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 777,477 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after purchasing an additional 532,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 389,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 248,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OZK stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.