Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 24,532 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

HAFC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $799.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

