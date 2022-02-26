Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 29,296 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,296 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 167.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

