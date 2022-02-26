Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 34,520 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,520 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 119.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BERY opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

