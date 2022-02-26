Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 39,597 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,597 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after buying an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 698,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,100.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after buying an additional 646,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNVR stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

