Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,223 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $4,761,618 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

SYNA stock opened at $227.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

