Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,229 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $794,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.31. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $119.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.