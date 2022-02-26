Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 42,968 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,968 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

