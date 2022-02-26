Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,296 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $31,449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 73.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,427,000 after buying an additional 252,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $9,566,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 385.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

