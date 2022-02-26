Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 96,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $43.85 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

