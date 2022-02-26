Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

