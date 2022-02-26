Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 105,367 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.68% of Hallador Energy worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

HNRG stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 million, a P/E ratio of -174.41 and a beta of 0.93.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hallador Energy (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.