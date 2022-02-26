Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

HLNE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. 207,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,782. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

