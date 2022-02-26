Hamster Achieves Market Cap of $17.62 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Hamster has a total market cap of $17.62 million and approximately $179,223.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.25 or 0.07003503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,343.67 or 0.99968463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048169 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

