Handy 24 Hour Volume Hits $99,509.00 (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Handy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $99,509.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.95 or 0.07015741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,571.39 or 0.99820092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.