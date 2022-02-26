Handy Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Handy has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $95,621.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handy has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.30 or 0.07085690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,079.46 or 0.99918629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

