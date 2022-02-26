Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.74% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $40.99 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

