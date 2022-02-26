Haven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $337,213.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00005171 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $49.58 million and approximately $337,213.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,200.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.40 or 0.07092726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.00281339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00810226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00074047 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00400095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00217759 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,462,868 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

