H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.18, but opened at $37.69. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 1,318 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

