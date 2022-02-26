Head-To-Head Analysis: Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) vs. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Euroseas has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Euroseas and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Euroseas currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.73%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.00%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Euroseas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euroseas and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $93.89 million 2.08 $42.88 million $5.94 4.69 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.38 $5.19 million ($2.04) -1.70

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euroseas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 45.67% 81.93% 30.23% Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60%

Summary

Euroseas beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euroseas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The company was founded on May 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

