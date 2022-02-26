Head to Head Analysis: Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) versus Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Central Japan Railway pays out -16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hays has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Japan Railway and Hays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hays 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Hays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $7.77 billion 3.60 -$1.89 billion ($0.49) -27.67 Hays $7.61 billion 0.43 $82.77 million N/A N/A

Hays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Japan Railway.

Profitability

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Hays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway -11.83% -2.93% -1.12% Hays N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hays beats Central Japan Railway on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Japan Railway (Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Co. engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains. The Real Estate segment engages in the development of commercial facilities in stations and areas under elevated track columns. The Others segment manages hotels at major stations, travel business and advertising agencies. It also manufactures rolling stock and maintains, inspects and repairs railway facilities. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Hays (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.