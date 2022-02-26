Head to Head Comparison: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) vs. Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jiayin Group and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 24.75% -150.10% 56.94% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and Detwiler Fenton Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $199.26 million 0.57 $38.76 million $1.25 1.68 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jiayin Group and Detwiler Fenton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 396.42%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

