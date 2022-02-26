Head-To-Head Contrast: South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of South State shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares South State and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State 33.04% 11.30% 1.33% Luther Burbank 38.19% 13.74% 1.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South State and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State $1.44 billion 4.36 $475.54 million $6.71 13.39 Luther Burbank $229.80 million 2.96 $87.75 million $1.69 7.80

South State has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

South State pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. South State pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South State has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Luther Burbank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

South State has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for South State and Luther Burbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State 0 1 3 0 2.75 Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

South State presently has a consensus price target of $82.18, indicating a potential downside of 8.56%. Given South State’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe South State is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Summary

South State beats Luther Burbank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

