Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Position Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 81.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 127.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $15.78 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

