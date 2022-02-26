Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.2113 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

