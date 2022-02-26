Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.25 to $7.75. The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $6.29. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 177,404 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 957,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 100,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 136,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 136,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.