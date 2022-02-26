Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00210295 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00364645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00063279 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

