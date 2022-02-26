Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Helen of Troy worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of HELE opened at $206.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $194.48 and a one year high of $256.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

