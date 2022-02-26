Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.85% of Helios Technologies worth $49,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.