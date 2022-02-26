Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,096 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.40% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $19,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

HLX opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 3.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

