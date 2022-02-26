Hellenic Coin (HNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00274640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.